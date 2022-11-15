Judgments | A woman lit the lights of her husband’s cannabis plants: She was sentenced for aiding and abetting a crime

The man kept a cannabis farm in the garage of his home. His common-law partner received a verdict for assistance, because she turned off the lights on the farm.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court sentenced the couple who grew cannabis plants in the garage for a serious drug crime.

The police found 47 cannabis plants in the couple’s garage in Vantaa. According to the prosecutor, the narcotic obtained from plants could have been sold for around 17,500–23,500 euros.

Open couple the man was sentenced in the district court to a suspended prison sentence of one year and one month for a serious drug offence.

The woman was sentenced to a 30-day suspended prison sentence for aiding and abetting a felony drug crime. Both pleaded not guilty to the felony drug offense.

The woman appealed the decision to the Helsinki Court of Appeal because, according to her own words, she was not involved in the cultivation of cannabis or any other activity giving rise to criminal liability.

However, the Court of Appeal saw the matter differently. According to it, the woman had helped her common-law partner in the cultivation of cannabis plants by turning the lights in the apartment on and off at the pace required by the plants. Lighting was important in growing plants and the lights had to be on for 12 hours and then off for 12 hours.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal held that the district court’s previous decision was correct, as the woman’s procedure was not only passively allowing the common-law partner’s activities, but also included active actions that have promoted the common-law husband’s opportunity to grow cannabis plants. The woman had also been aware of the size of the nursery and the purpose of selling the narcotic.

The judgment is not binding.