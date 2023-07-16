Judgments | A woman in her thirties was fined for torturing her ex-boyfriend

The woman began to torment her ex-boyfriend with messages and spread lies about this after the relationship ended.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court sentenced a woman born in 1993 to a fine for breaching communication peace and defamation.

The woman had started harassing her ex-boyfriend in early 2021.

During ten days, sent the man about 300 messages and called him twenty times. The content of the messages was disturbing and inappropriate. Among other things, the woman named the man.

The woman sent messages through several different communication channels. They ended only when the man applied for a restraining order.

Woman also spread a false claim that she had once contracted a venereal disease from a man. The woman said the message was sent by her friend.

According to the woman, her actions were not about harassment, but about the investigation related to the end of the relationship and the release of the bad feeling caused by the breakup. According to the woman, talk of hundreds of messages was an exaggeration, because she used to write only a few words in a message and only several messages formed a complete sentence.

The district court stated that the couple had a different understanding of when and why the relationship ended.

According to the court, it was understandable that the end of a relationship is accompanied by emotional upheaval, but according to the court’s assessment, the woman’s actions had the purpose of harassment.

The punishment for the woman was a 30-day fine. In addition to that, she had to pay the man 80 euros for loss of earnings, because the man had to appear in court to testify.

The verdict is final.