Judgments | A woman from Lestadio saved herself for marriage, but an acquaintance raped her

A man raped his wife twice years ago. An old crime brought a prison sentence to the man.

40 years old the man received a prison sentence for two rapes committed in the 2010s.

The man’s sentence was shortened by four months, because so much time has passed since the crimes.

The district court of Länsi-Uusimaa sentenced the man to a total of two and a half years in prison. In order to protect the victim, HS will exceptionally not publish the perpetrator’s name.

Judgment according to the report, the rapes took place in Espoo in 2011 and 2013. The perpetrator was 28–31 years old at the time. The man had gotten to know the victim about a year before the first rape. The man and woman had become friends and had mutual acquaintances.

The woman was 19–21 years old at the time of the events. In its decision, the district court exceptionally brings up the woman’s religious beliefs, because according to the court, this matter has been important in the evaluation of the evidence.

The woman is a staunch old-schooler by conviction. According to the district court, there is no certainty about the perpetrator’s religious beliefs, but he has represented a different religion than the victim.

Woman told the court that the first of the rapes was her first sex. The woman became pregnant from the second rape and had an abortion. The woman was 19 years old at the time.

The prosecutor sought punishment for the man for three rapes, but the district court rejected one of the charges due to a lack of evidence.

The woman was ashamed of the events and hadn’t been able to tell anyone about the rapes, let alone getting pregnant at first. The victim has told the court that he only wanted to have sex in marriage.

Second the rapes took place in 2013, when the accused was dating another woman. The victim had asked the perpetrator to his apartment to help attach the boards to the walls.

The meeting ended in rape. According to the woman’s story, the man had threatened her with violence if she told anyone about what happened.

Later, the woman had told her close friends about the rapes, pregnancy and abortion.

Woman filed a criminal complaint about the rapes exceptionally late, only in 2020. Even years later, the events had disturbed her life.

The woman had continued contact and met the man several times even after the rapes. He has not been able to fully explain his actions in the district court. The man had also behaved in a controlling manner towards her.

The district court found the victim’s account to be credible regarding the crimes attributed to the man. The defendant denied the crimes, but the court found the denials implausible.