Judgments | A woman enraged by moving baby carriages threw a drinking glass at a 2-year-old child in Helsinki

A woman clinks drinking glasses in a Helsinki restaurant. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not consider hitting the little child to be gross, but reduced the sentence to assault.

Situation suddenly escalated in a Helsinki restaurant in the Puhos shopping center. Tension arose between the two parties that had come to eat, which started when the father of the family moved the prams that were near the table of the other party.

At first, the argument was verbal, and the parties involved spat at each other. Then a woman in another party threw a drinking glass at the man who moved the cart.

The woman started throwing more glasses.

Immediately the first glass hit the little child in the arms of the man who was moving the wagon. The daughter sitting on the lap was 2 years old. The surveillance camera recording the space showed that the throw was strong.

The glass hit the child in the cheek under the right eye. The victim suffered a laceration. Another piece of glass flew past the father’s ear and hit the window. The window broke.

A gold chain worth about 3,000 euros fell on the floor from the man who was hit by the glass. The woman who threw the glasses stole the jewelry.

Eventually Kärhämä was fought all the way to the Helsinki Court of Appeal. In the Helsinki district court, the woman had been convicted of aggravated assault as well as defamation, theft and damage.

At the Court of Appeal on January 17, however, the woman’s sentence was reduced for the assault. He also did not have to do community service in addition to the one year and three months’ conditional imprisonment.

In the opinion of the district court, the abuse had been gross because it was aimed at a defenseless child and because an easily broken drinking glass had been thrown in the eye area.

Court of Appeal reduced the sentence to assault and considered the situation to have escalated rather quickly: the woman was nervous and threw the glass in her haste, not so much on purpose.

The child’s injuries had remained minor, even though the court of appeal described violence to the face as always very reprehensible. The woman also had to compensate the value of the gold chain she stole to the man who owned it.

The compensation obligation for the broken window of the restaurant was around 2,680 euros.

The man who initially moved the wagons was also convicted of defamation and assault. His punishment was daily fines.