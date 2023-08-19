Judgments | A woman committed thefts in Helsinki: According to the boat shop, a sonar stuffed under her clothes left

A woman in her thirties was guilty of several embezzlement crimes. In the most brazen case, a woman and three other thieves stole echo sounders worth thousands of euros.

In the year A woman born in 1992 was guilty of several property crimes within a few months. The crimes took place in 2021 between April and July.

The woman visited the same gas station four times to fill up the car and the canister with fuel and left without paying.

In addition, the woman, together with another person, stole six bottles of Koskenkorva from Alko by hiding the bottles in her clothes.

In July a woman and three other people visited a boat supply store in Herttoniemi, Helsinki. One of them misled the staff while the other three hid items in their clothes.

The party left the place with a multifunction display and four echo sounders. The value of the confiscated property was almost 5,000 euros. The stolen property was missing.

The woman had previously committed several similar property crimes.

The Helsinki district court sentenced the woman to three months’ imprisonment for five counts of theft and one count of theft. The verdict is final.