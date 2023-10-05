Judgments | A woman and a man ended up in the same bed from the bar: “cold” accusations of rape soon began

The central evidence in the story was a video filmed by a man, in which a woman demands money and threatens the man with loss of reputation.

Helsinki the court of appeals has upheld the suspended prison sentence of a woman in her twenties in a case where, according to the court, she tried to extort money from a man with a made-up rape story. When the man refused to pay, the woman alerted the police and filed a criminal complaint against the man.

Man and the woman had met that same evening in a night club in Helsinki, from where they went to the man’s apartment. There, they went to bed in scanty clothes, where, according to both, there was touching and kissing.

According to the man, the woman jumped out of bed after a while, started accusing him of rape and demanded 3,000 euros. The man had taken his phone and started filming the woman.

Male a video lasting more than 20 minutes was a key piece of evidence in court.

In the video, the woman says that the man had raped her by inserting his fingers into her anus, and demands from the man “three tons to the account, or we will see each other in court”.

The woman also says that she is ready to make the case public and that the rape conviction would follow the man throughout his career.

According to the district court, the woman’s behavior in the video was cold, self-confident, calculated and purposeful.

“(The woman) was neither alarmed nor hysterical at the time, nor judging from the intercepted emergency call. (The woman) had not seemed intoxicated. What (the woman) had been trying to say to (the man) for a good 23 minutes did not seem to have been genuine, spontaneous anger that (the woman’s) right to sexual self-determination had been violated in (the woman’s) opinion, and no attempt to make (the man) responsible for this act, and to apply for (the woman) legal protection,” the verdict read.

In the examinations, no physical injuries were found on the woman, and no man’s DNA was found around her anus or in her rectum.

District court according to the woman’s story that she had fallen asleep and then noticed the man’s fingers in her anus was so improbable that it could be ruled out with sufficient certainty.

The court considered it obvious that it was a situation deliberately staged by the woman, whose express motive had been to get the man to pay her 3,000 euros for no reason. Because of the woman’s criminal report, the man was suspected of rape for more than a year, until the investigation was stopped.

The woman was sentenced to a ten-month conditional prison sentence for attempted extortion, false reporting, defamation and baseless statements in official proceedings. In its judgment on Thursday, the Court of Appeal considered that there was no reason to change the district court’s decision.