Judgments A Vantaa man was convicted of a murder committed as an exaggeration of emergency protection

The bloodshed occurred in September 2020.

Eastern Uusimaa on Tuesday, the district court convicted a Vantaa man of the murder of his open wife. According to the district court, the homicide was an exaggeration of emergency protection. The bloodshed occurred in September 2020.

The district court finds in its judgment that the woman had attacked the man who had slept on the couch with a hammer. The couple then struggled across the living room. The man eventually caused the woman’s death by hitting him with a hammer on the head. Earlier, the woman had beaten the man with a blade gun.

The court passed To Jukka Ensio Pelkonen, 43, three years and ten months in prison.