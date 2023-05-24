Judgments | A three-year-old who was riding a scooter died under a car, the driver was fined

The accident happened in the center of Kempele last August.

Oulu On Wednesday, the district court gave a verdict in a case where a three-year-old scooter rider died in a car collision.

The man in his 40s who was driving the car was guilty of endangering traffic safety and causing death. He received a 70-day fine as punishment, which adds up to a total of 3,080 euros to be paid.

The accident happened in the center of Kempele in North Ostrobothnia last August.

The girl, who was riding a scooter under the supervision of her parents, got hit by a car when the driver who drove off from the neighboring house did not notice her.

The car driver turned right from the yard in the direction of travel and hit the child with the car. He died from his injuries.

At the time of the collision, the speed of the car was low, and alcohol did not play a role in the situation.

