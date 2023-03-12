Judgments | A teenager gets years in prison for aggravated robbery, the youngest victim is 12 years old

A 17-year-old youth was sentenced to almost five years in prison for three aggravated robberies.

A teenager a boy violently robbed three people in July 2022. The youngest of the victims was a 12-year-old boy.

The Helsinki district court sentenced the boy, born in 2006, to four years and ten months in prison for three aggravated robberies committed as a young person.

HS does not publish the name of the convict because he is a minor.

First the robbery took place at the Tapanila train station, where the boy attacked an unknown man.

The boy inflicted violence on the victim lying on the ground. According to court documents, the boy “kicked the victim’s head like a football.”

The boy threatened to stab the victim if he did not hand over his mobile phone and smart watch to the boy.

Second the robbery happened a few days after the first one. A boy wearing a commando cap attacked the 12-year-old, hit him on the head and knocked the victim to the ground.

The boy threatened the victim with a knife and forced him to hand over the sweatpants he was wearing and his cap.

Next day the boy again carried out a robbery together with two of his friends.

The trio had created a fake profile on a dating site and posed as a young woman. The victim was tricked into going there under the guise of a date.

When the victim arrived, the trio robbed the man at knifepoint. Hundreds of euros in cash and a tablet were stolen from the victim.

Son partially admitted the acts, but denied using or threatening violence.

The district court found the boy guilty of three aggravated robberies. The boy was 16 years old at the time of committing the crimes, but according to the court’s assessment, there is no evidence that the boy committed acts due to a lack of understanding or recklessness due to his young age.

The boy was sentenced to four years and ten months in prison. Juvenile punishment could not be considered due to the length of the punishment.

The boy appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the judgment of the district court, which is therefore legally binding.