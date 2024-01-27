Judgments | A teenage girl's phone suddenly accessed another person's rich account: The girl immediately transferred thousands to her loved ones

The opportunity turned the teenage girl into a thief when, due to a bank error, she was able to empty the account of an unknown person.

A teenage girl due to the bank's error, ended up on the wrong person's account with his phone. The account had significantly more money than the girl's own account.

The error was caused by Nordea bank's incorrect activation of online banking credentials. The crime took place in February 2021.

17 years old the girl transferred 1,000 euros from an unknown person's account to her boyfriend, 3,000 euros to her mother and a good 2,000 euros to herself. Both the boyfriend and the mother withdrew the money for their own use.

The girl's boyfriend said he thought it was a birthday present. Out of “courtesy”, he did not want to ask more about the origin of the money.

The mother, on the other hand, denied that she withdrew the money herself, but said that her boyfriend was involved.

The girl herself denied having committed the crime. According to his own words, he had not noticed that it was another person's account.

According to the Helsinki district court, the total balance of the account should have attracted the girl's attention. According to the court, the girl's mother had transferred 20 euros to the girl for food only a few days earlier, which indicated the girl's financial situation.

The fact that the girl got access to a stranger's account was due to a bank clerk's mistake. However, according to the court, that did not entitle the girl to transfer the money from the account.

District court sentenced a girl born in 2003 to a 70-day fine for payment instrument fraud committed as a young person.

The girl's boyfriend, born in 2002, was fined 30 days for negligent money laundering, and the mother, born in 1984, was fined 60 days for money laundering.

The girl appealed her sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant him permission for further proceedings.