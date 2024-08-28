Judgments | A teenage girl was sitting on a quiet commuter train in Helsinki when an unknown man began to approach her

Judgments|After the situation, the shocked victim went to ask the conductors for help.

Man forcibly hugged and kissed a 15-year-old girl traveling alone on the evening train in Helsinki. The act took place in July 2020. The man was 24 years old at the time of the crime.

The convict had approached the girl by moving to sit opposite her. He had asked the victim how old she is, where she lives and if she has a boyfriend. The man had also asked for the girl’s Snapchat ID.

The man had taken a picture of the victim, which was zoomed in on his lower body. The man had sent the picture to the victim on Snapchat.

When leaving, the convict had reached towards the girl and hugged her. The victim described that the man tried to kiss her, but the kiss landed on the cheek of her turned head.

After that, the perpetrator had left the place.

The act took place at a late hour on a quiet train, and after the incident, the crying and shocked victim told the conductors about the incident.

Court of Appeal assesses based on the video recordings that the man’s kiss on the cheek is evident from the videos and to that extent it supports the victim’s story.

The video, on the other hand, does not show whether the man intended to kiss the cheek or the mouth.

The man, however, clearly acted sexually, the court rules. According to the law, simply hugging an unknown young person on the train was a sexual act under these circumstances.

In the situation, the victim clearly showed that the man’s approach was unpleasant.

Helsinki the district court sentenced the man to five months’ suspended imprisonment for sexually abusing a child.

In addition, the district court sentenced the man to pay the victim EUR 1,200 compensation for suffering.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal, where the sentence was reduced to 4 months’ suspended imprisonment.

The Court of Appeal removed the part from the district court’s verdict, according to which the man had kissed the victim right on the mouth.

The Court of Appeal considered that the act was sexual because the perpetrator and the victim did not know each other from before and there was a big age difference between them. The man had also asked the victim’s age, so he knew she was under 16 years old.