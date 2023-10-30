Judgments | A teenage girl came secretly from her parents to a man in Kauniain and was abused

According to the verdict, the prosecutor’s leading questions weakened the reliability of the victim’s story.

In the year A man born in 1993 was guilty of aggravated sexual abuse of a child after asking a 15-year-old girl over for the night and having unprotected sex with the girl. The act took place on the balcony of the apartment in Kauniainen in July 2017.

The man and the girl had gotten to know each other earlier in the same spring and continued the conversation by texting after the meeting.

The girl from another town had told her parents that she was going to Helsinki in July to meet her friends, but in reality she had gone to a man.

Unexpectedly, the man’s friends were also present at the man’s apartment, and for this reason the man had placed the bed on the balcony of the apartment. During the night, the man had unprotected intercourse with the girl.

Originally the prosecutor sought punishment for the man for aggravated rape and aggravated sexual abuse of a child. According to the prosecutor, there were several sexual acts and the man had forced the girl into them by, among other things, sitting on top of her.

According to the judgment of the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa, there was not enough evidence of the use of violence or the exploitation of the victim’s state of fear.

The victim told the court about the events according to the indictment, but according to the court, the reliability of the report was reduced by the very leading questions asked by the prosecutor, which the presiding judge had to intervene several times.

According to the verdict, the victim had only given very few details about what happened.

The district court ended up rejecting the charge of aggravated rape.

The court sentenced the man to a suspended prison sentence of one year and ten months. The man appealed his sentence to the Helsinki Court of Appeal, which upheld the district court’s verdict.