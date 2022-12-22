Judgments | A teenage boy broke into a teenage girl’s home at night and raped her, sentenced to more than three years in prison

The boy admitted to breaking the window of the girl’s home and entering, but claimed he thought the girl needed help. The court found the victim’s story more credible.

Oulu the district court sentenced a 17-year-old boy to prison for, among other things, aggravated breach of domestic peace and aggravated child rape. According to the public description of the sentence, the boy broke into the home of a 15-year-old girl at night in July and raped her.

The boy denied the charges in court. He admitted to breaking the window of the girl’s home and entering, but claimed he thought the girl needed help. The court found the victim’s story more credible. It was supported by abundant written and personal testimony.

“Based on the evidence received, the course of events claimed by the defendant was ruled out with sufficient certainty and could not be considered possible or probable in its essential parts,” the public statement says.

According to the report, a couple of weeks after the incident, the boy threatened the girl by holding a knife in front of her face in his car. According to the court, the girl had a legitimate reason to fear for her personal safety, and it convicted the boy of unlawful threat.

The boy was sentenced to an unconditional prison sentence of three and a half years. The punishment was imposed according to a milder scale, as he was sentenced as a young person. The convict was ordered to pay 12,500 euros in compensation to the victim and a total of 1,000 euros to his parents.

HS does not publish the name of the convicted person, because he was a minor when he committed the act. In addition, it could compromise the privacy of the victim of a sensitive crime.