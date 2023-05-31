Judgments | A taxi driver preyed on intoxicated young people in Helsinki – the Court of Appeal toughened the sentence

The Helsinki Court of Appeal found the actions of the taxi driver who raped the 16-year-old to be outrageous and increased the sentence.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal extended the sentence of the taxi driver who committed rape in Helsinki. The sentence was tougher despite the fact that two charges were dismissed.

Arian Juhana Rezaji was sentenced for two counts of rape, one count of deprivation of liberty, and one count of espionage to six years and five months in prison.

The convict took intoxicated young women and raped them. The convict drove the second victim around Helsinki and raped her in the car. The convict took the other to his home in Lohja and raped him there.

The Court of Appeal convicted the man of one count of rape. One charge of rape and one charge of possessing an image of a child that violates sexual decency were dismissed.

The news is updated.