Judgments | A taxi driver killed a young motorcyclist, got away with fines

A taxi driver in his fifties was sentenced to a fine in an accident that led to the death of a young motorcyclist.

In the year A man born in 1971 was sentenced to fines for endangering traffic safety and causing death.

The man had worked as a taxi driver at the time. He had an accident in Espoo’s Souka with a car he was using at work.

The accident happened on a Friday afternoon in August in 2020. At the time of the incident, driving conditions were good and the taxi driver had unobstructed visibility.

Man was turning left at the intersection. A motorcycle coming from the opposite direction drove into the side of a passenger car that turned in front of it.

The victim died of his injuries at the scene.

The taxi driver himself denied having committed the crime. According to the driver, the victim’s death was not caused by his actions. The driver accused the motorcyclist of speeding and showing off.

The driver said he slowed down because he was turning. The driver’s assessment was that the motorcyclist had to slow down because there was both a bump in front of him and pedestrians on the crosswalk.

of witnesses there were no pedestrians on the road, as the driver claimed. On the other hand, witnesses confirmed that the motorcyclist had probably driven faster than the speed limit.

According to the West Uusimaa district court, the taxi driver’s duty to avoid was clear. The man had misjudged the distance of the motorcyclist.

According to the court, the man neglected the care and caution required by the circumstances.

Man was sentenced to a 130-day fine. His income came to 780 euros.

The prosecutor appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal, but later withdrew the appeal. The judgment of the district court therefore remains in force.