Judgments | A taekwondo coach was convicted of sexually abusing a child he coached

A taekwondo coach in his forties, who worked in the Helsinki region, became close to an athlete girl 27 years younger than him.

Taekwondo coach touched his teenage trainee and sent her sexually suggestive messages on Whatsapp. The Helsinki Court of Appeal sentenced the man to conditional imprisonment for sexually abusing a child.

The crime took place in 2017–2018. The victim was 14-15 years old at the time of the events.

The coach had stroked the girl’s lower back and rear during training. In addition, he had taken the victim to sit on his lap and praised her body in several different situations.

The man had also communicated with the victim via the Whatsapp application. The man had asked the victim if she was a virgin and sent a drawing depicting intercourse with the proposal.

The man had also made the victim send three photos in which the victim had been topless.

Man denied the charges. A drawing matching the victim’s story was found on the man’s phone, but the man did not remember sending it to the victim. Two pictures of the scantily clad victim were also found on the man’s phone, but it remained unclear whether the man himself had requested the pictures.

The district court considered that the evidence presented in court did not sufficiently support the victim’s story. The charge was dismissed in the district court.

Prosecutor appealed the matter to the Court of Appeal.

The coach himself told the court of appeals that the victim’s motive was falling in love with the coach and disappointment when the victim did not get a response to his feelings. The court found the man’s alternative version of the events quite improbable.

The Court of Appeal found the victim’s account reliable. According to the court, taking into account the age difference between the victim and the man and their mutual relationship, for example, sitting on a lap could not be considered a typical friendly touch between an adult and a child.

The coach, born in 1975, was sentenced in the Helsinki Court of Appeal to six months’ probation for sexually abusing a child.

The man was ordered to pay the victim 3,000 euros for suffering and 5,000 euros for temporary inconvenience.