Judgments | A six-year-old left alone was found at night a kilometer from home without shoes – two were sentenced for littering

Helsinki On Thursday, the district court sentenced a woman and a man to a fine for throwing a six-year-old child.

According to the court, the defendants left the child alone in the apartment at night in November of the other year. The child woke up and went outside. The door locked, and the child couldn’t get back inside.

An outsider found the child a kilometer from his home. The child was wearing shorts and a long-sleeved shirt, but no shoes. The person who found the child took him inside to warm up and called the emergency center.

The right according to which the defendants were away from the apartment for about 45 minutes. The defendants admitted that they had acted in the case as the prosecutor saw it. The court considered that they were guilty of incitement in the case.

It is not clear from the verdict whether the defendants are the child’s parents. However, it says they are the child’s primary family.

The child’s guardian brought up in court that it was a one-off misjudgment. No alcohol was involved in the events.