Judgments | A school guidance counselor raped a 14-year-old student – other crimes are also suspected

The man, who worked as a school guidance counselor, was sentenced to four years in prison.

In Porvoo a man who worked as a school guidance counselor has been convicted of aggravated child rape. The district court of Itä-Uusimaa sentenced the man in his thirties to four years in prison.

At the time the crime was committed, the convict worked as a school coach, i.e. school attendance counselor, where his task was to support the student's school attendance.

According to the verdict, the victim of the crime was a 14-year-old student whom the man was supposed to help. The client had a challenging phase of his life, and he was in a vulnerable position.

The man had sex with the girl.

According to HS information, the convict is suspected of other crimes as well, but other criminal suspicions are still being considered. The prosecutor does not comment on the content of other criminal suspicions in any way.

HS reports directed at men on criminal charges last September. At that time, he had been imprisoned with probable cause on suspicion of sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sexual abuse of a child. Later, criminal suspicions expanded.

The police announced last September that the crime did not involve children of kindergarten age and that the acts under investigation were not related to the nanny's duties.

According to HS's information, the man has worked for the city of Porvoo not only as a school guidance counselor but also as a nanny for early childhood education. In addition, he has worked with children in leisure association activities.

HS does not disclose the name of the convict to protect the victim's privacy.