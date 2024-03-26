Tuesday, March 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Judgments | A school guidance counselor raped a 14-year-old student – other crimes are also suspected

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 26, 2024
in World Europe
0
Judgments | A school guidance counselor raped a 14-year-old student – other crimes are also suspected

The man, who worked as a school guidance counselor, was sentenced to four years in prison.

In Porvoo a man who worked as a school guidance counselor has been convicted of aggravated child rape. The district court of Itä-Uusimaa sentenced the man in his thirties to four years in prison.

At the time the crime was committed, the convict worked as a school coach, i.e. school attendance counselor, where his task was to support the student's school attendance.

According to the verdict, the victim of the crime was a 14-year-old student whom the man was supposed to help. The client had a challenging phase of his life, and he was in a vulnerable position.

The man had sex with the girl.

According to HS information, the convict is suspected of other crimes as well, but other criminal suspicions are still being considered. The prosecutor does not comment on the content of other criminal suspicions in any way.

See also  Basketball | Lauri Markkanen's teammate repeated LeBron James' tricky trick - Cleveland still lost

HS reports directed at men on criminal charges last September. At that time, he had been imprisoned with probable cause on suspicion of sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sexual abuse of a child. Later, criminal suspicions expanded.

The police announced last September that the crime did not involve children of kindergarten age and that the acts under investigation were not related to the nanny's duties.

According to HS's information, the man has worked for the city of Porvoo not only as a school guidance counselor but also as a nanny for early childhood education. In addition, he has worked with children in leisure association activities.

HS does not disclose the name of the convict to protect the victim's privacy.

#Judgments #school #guidance #counselor #raped #14yearold #student #crimes #suspected

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lorenzo Larini new CEO of Mint to support the company's global growth

Lorenzo Larini new CEO of Mint to support the company's global growth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result