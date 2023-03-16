Judgments | A Romanian man pimped two women in both Helsinki and Stockholm

The man was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence for prostitution. In addition, he lost the financial benefit he received from the crime.

15.3. 20:49

Romanian man matched Romanian women during the corona pandemic in both Helsinki and Stockholm.

The court sentenced the man to a suspended prison sentence.

According to the prosecutor, the man organized an apartment for the purpose of selling sex for a few weeks and advertised the services of two prostitutes online in Stockholm in autumn 2020 and spring 2021. He also took half of the money earned by the prostitutes.

In the summer of 2021, both women were in Helsinki for just under a month. The procedure was the same as in Sweden.

In the district court in December 2021, the man denied the charges related to Stockholm. He claimed to have helped the women get an apartment but denied receiving any financial benefit from this.

He admitted to the charge of pimping in Finland, but denied that the crime was gross. He justified this by saying that he got so little financial benefit from the situation. The man also did not deny that he had arranged for the women, for example, plane tickets and clients in both Sweden and Finland.

District court states in his judgment that pairing is a matter of financial exploitation. It does not require, for example, that the victim of the crime was forced to sell sex. The district court therefore considered the acts to be three pairings.

According to the court, however, it was not a case of rough pairing, because the activity was not particularly systematic or lasted a long time and the women participated voluntarily.

The district court sentenced the man to eight months of conditional imprisonment. In addition, he lost to the state the financial benefit he received from the crime. Its right fell to a good 18,000 euros in Finland and a total of about 9,000 euros in Sweden.

Man appealed his sentence to the Court of Appeal to the extent that he thought the district court’s calculations of the money he received were too high. According to him, the court should not have looked only at how much he received from prostitutes, but also at how much he had expenses.

The Court of Appeal did not change anything in the verdict. The court states that the costs related to the preparation of the crime cannot be deducted from the proceeds of crime.