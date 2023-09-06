Judgments | A robbery of 31 euros in Kontula made the victim unable to work

Men in their thirties robbed unknown victims by demanding fictitious debts. The robbers caused a severe brain injury to one victim.

Helsinki the district court convicted the men in their thirties of aggravated robbery, which had fatal consequences for the victim.

The male duo was on the move in July 2022.

They met their first victim in the Kontula shopping center area. Based on the video camera recordings, the men had disturbed the victim, hit him in the head area with an open palm and pulled his cap off his head and rummaged through the victim’s pockets.

The men forced the male victim to the ATM, but the victim refused to withdraw money for the men.

Its after that, the men kicked the victim and robbed him. As a result of the tearing, the victim fell to the ground and hit his head. The man lost consciousness.

The two searched the victim’s pockets, took his wallet, and then moved the unconscious victim to a bench in the mall. After that, the robbers went to a nearby bar, where they used the victim’s bank card for 31 euros.

A few hours later, the duo tried to rob another victim in Kallio.

The two besieged a previously unknown man who was returning home on an electric scooter. The men demanded money from the victim and hit him on the head.

The victim was able to escape, and shortly after that the police arrested the duo.

Fall caused the first victim a cerebral hemorrhage, bilateral skull fracture, brain midline displacement, and a brain injury that requires long treatment and rehabilitation.

The victim suffered a two-week memory loss. The victim’s ability to function was impaired as a result of the events. He can’t walk more than a few kilometers and can’t do complex calculations, for example.

The victim goes to rehabilitation therapy almost every day and was found unable to work.

Gentlemen denied having committed the crimes according to the charges. They said that the first victim had owed the duo money and insulted the men’s skin color.

However, surveillance cameras revealed the course of events. There were also witnesses to the attempted robbery in Kallio.

Helsinki the district court sentenced the person born in 1988 by Mahamed Abdi Ahmed to four years and three months in prison for aggravated robbery, payment instrument fraud and attempted robbery.

Born in 1992 Liban Abdi Dahir was sentenced to five years in prison for the same crimes. The sentence includes a previous suspended prison sentence, which was now ordered to be carried out. The man has previously been convicted of several assaults and robberies.

The two were ordered to jointly pay the first victim 20,000 euros for temporary inconvenience and 370 euros for loss of earnings.

The verdict is final.