Judgments | A rare solution: A female pastor lost his priesthood permanently due to serious crimes

The female pastor who lost his priesthood has committed at least 26 crimes, including aggravated assault. The crime came to the attention of the Judicial Chapter through the report of the HS.

Helsinki the judicial chapter has permanently dismissed a 55-year-old female pastor from the priesthood. The sentencing chapter made the decision on the basis that the pastor has committed several serious crimes.

According to the legal assessor who presented the case to the Judiciary, the pastor’s serious crimes “are apt to raise the question of whether he is capable of acting as a priest in all the situations and tasks that belong to a priest, regardless of whether the priest is in the office of a priest or not.”

The priest who was subject to disciplinary measures was not a priest, but he had been ordained as a priest in 2002. The priest’s vow in connection with the ordination obliges the priest to act as a role model for the congregation throughout his life, both in office and in his free time.

Helsinki last wednesday the judicial chapter came to the conclusion that the female priest cannot continue in her priestly position. In the case, the Judiciary Chapter appealed to the fifth chapter of the Church Act, according to which the Judiciary Chapter can order a priest to lose his priestly office if the priest “has been sentenced for a crime to a punishment that shows that he is obviously unfit to be a priest”.

The decision of the Judiciary Chapter entered into force immediately.

Permanent loss of priestly office due to a criminal conviction is extremely rare. Neither the judicial chapters of Helsinki and Espoo nor the Church Council could be told on Friday about a single similar previous decision.

Particular the case has been in preparation for the judgment chapter for a long time.

The pastor’s criminal background came to the attention of the Judiciary Chapter through a report published by Helsingin Sanomat in the summer of 2020. HS said at the time that even serious crimes by priests have not been dealt with in the church’s judgment chapters.

Read more: Even serious crimes by priests have not been dealt with in the church’s judgment chapters – HS’s report tells about 125 crimes committed by priests and church lecturers

According to the report, more than 80 percent of the crimes and criminal convictions of priests and church lecturers had not been dealt with in the sentencing chapters, even though the actions should be evaluated by the church’s disciplinary machinery.

In Helsingin Sanomat’s investigation, a total of 125 crimes were brought up that were committed by priests and lecturers of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in 2010–2020.

Some of the judicial chapters began to investigate the crimes of priests after Helsingin Sanomat’s investigation.

Also the female pastor’s numerous convictions were reported in a report by Helsingin Sanomat. According to the report, the female pastor had been convicted of 26 crimes during her priesthood.

Six of the crimes were assaults and one was aggravated assault. The woman received an unconditional prison sentence of one year and two months for aggravated assault, because she had hit a woman on the street with a filleting knife in the cheek.

The pastor had also, among other things, robbed a 13-year-old child of a euro by threatening him with a knife on his way to school.

Helsinki After the analysis of the messages, some of the judgment chapters began to find out the judgments of the priests. They asked for information about district rights and appeal rights.

Now the case that led to the loss of the priesthood is definitely the most serious of the verdicts found by the Helsinki Judicial Chapter.

According to the law, the court should inform about the charge received by the priest to the judicial chapter whose priest is in question. If a priest or other church official is sentenced to punishment, the court must send a copy to the ecclesiastical authority without delay.

In practice, this has happened very rarely.

Helsinki The messages found out after writing, that the courts were not always aware of the obligation to report the accusations and sentences of priests.

“The notification obligations stipulated for the courts are scattered in different laws,” says the head of the development department Pasi Kumpula from the court office.

The statute regarding the notification obligation related to priests is in the Church Act. The church law differs from other laws in that the content of the church law is decided by the church assembly, not the parliament. Parliament can only approve or reject the law.

Constitution according to the Church Act provides for the organizational form and administration of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. It is questionable whether the church should even be able to issue regulations binding on the courts in ecclesiastical law.

The Parliament is now in the middle of a complete reform of the Church Act. In the bill, the notification obligation has been removed from the Church Act, but there is no desire to give it up completely. At the request of the church, the government proposes that a provision similar to the obligation to notify the Church Act of the current Church Act be added to the law on the court’s obligation to notify certain of its decisions.

“The corresponding notification obligation applies to many other groups than priests, for example soldiers and healthcare personnel, government officials and university employees,” says Kumpula.

Many ordained priests work in a completely different profession than as a priest, so it is difficult for the judicial chapters to get information about their crimes.

Helsinki After Sanomat’s investigation, the instructions given to the courts on the reporting obligation were updated.

“After the public discussion, the guidelines were specified.”

The main reason why reports are not made is that the court does not have information about who the priest is.

“The court must know that the convicted person is a priest in order to even be able to make a report.”

Information about the priesthood is difficult to obtain, as there is no public register of priestly ordinations. In practice, you can get information by asking the judicial chapter by name if the person is a priest.

Such the authorities ask questions to the judicial chapters in any case, especially when investigating church ordinances, for example the right of the priest who solemnized the marriage.

Many ordained priests work in a completely different profession. The priest, who was ordered to lose his priestly office by the Helsinki Chapter, has never worked as a priest.

“There is no guarantee that the priesthood would come up in the early stages of a criminal investigation if the subject of the investigation does not say so himself,” says Pasi Kumpula.

Court Office Kumpula believes that the notification procedure will improve next year, when a new information system is introduced in the courts. However, a gapless system is not coming.

“It is possible, but do we want it? It would require that there be some register that has complete information on, for example, all priests. The police should have a connection to that system, and then the connections could be found with the personal identification number. By building a large network of registers, it would be possible to achieve a greater accuracy of matching for all groups.”

The Courts Office’s Kumpula says that the duty of priests to report crimes is a historical and random matter.

“If we were to start from the beginning now, we would hardly end up with an arrangement where the court is obliged to make notifications to the church. From the point of view of the court, the matter of priesthood is quite a separate matter. Whether a person is a priest or not is usually of no importance when it comes to sentencing.”

A female pastor in connection with the decision, the sentencing chapter also discussed the sentence received by another priest. On January 18, 2019, a 60-year-old man working as a priest in Helsinki was sentenced to a 25-day fine in the Helsinki district court for driving a vehicle without a license.

Regarding driving without a driving license, the court of justice allowed the grace to go out of court. I saw in spite of that the same priest is condemned also for aggravated embezzlement to one year’s probation.

“Even though several convictions in themselves are apt to show disregard for the provisions of the law, several years have already passed since the act and the act was not related to the care of the priest or the priest’s office nor to the activities of the parish,” the judgment chapter’s decision says.

Instead, the man’s embezzlement conviction had led to disciplinary measures. The judicial chapter of the Helsinki diocese arrested the man from his priestly position for three months in the fall of 2019.