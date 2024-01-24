Judgments | A price tag of 16,000 euros for an old dispute – the court ordered the forest company to pay compensation to AKT

We focus on securing jobs, not on litigation, Keitele Group, which has been ordered to pay compensation, says in its press release.

Forestry company Keitele Group has to pay damages to the Automotive and Transport Workers Union (AKT) for a dispute a couple of years ago, AKT says.

The dispute started in December 2021, when AKT blocked Keitele's products in ports. In order to end the blockade, Keitele applied to the district court for a protective action request, which the court ordered with a threatened fine of one million euros.

In its verdict last November, the Helsinki District Court confirmed that Keitele and its subsidiaries applied for a protective order from the district court unnecessarily. According to AKT, the district court's decision became law at the beginning of this year.

Ismo Kokko

“According to the district court, the security measure ordered against AKT at the end of 2021 with a threatened fine of one million euros was unlawful and unfounded. To that extent, the verdict feels good, because now the position that ACP has been repeating since the beginning is finally being confirmed. The use of security measures does not belong to labor market matters and is in fact industrial action on the part of the employers”, President of AKT Ismo Kokko says in the announcement.

Keitele will have to pay AKT around 16,000 euros with interest as compensation for the legal costs and the damage caused by the unnecessary application for protective measures.

According to AKT, Keitelee's case was used to smear AKT and the entire trade union movement.

Keitele Group says in its press release that it did not want a large-scale trial, but to avoid it, was ready to compensate the legal costs in accordance with ACP's requirements. The company says it is focusing on securing jobs, not on litigation with AKT.

According to Keitele, the district court has not investigated the legality of security measures in a full-scale trial, and according to its understanding, the district court's unilateral judgment does not have a preliminary ruling effect.

The company says that the costs to be reimbursed to AKT are “insignificant” in relation to the damages caused by the blockade.

Keitele considers that stopping exports in December 2021 was an unreasonable and disproportionate means of pressure, which is why it applied for a safeguard measure.

In December 2021 AKT stopped the processing of Keitele's products in the ports in order to pressure Keitele to start negotiations with Teollisuusliitto about a company-specific collective agreement.

At that time, the Helsinki district court ordered AKT to stop its activities under the threat of a fine of one million euros. AKT announced that it considers the security measure unfounded and demanded that it be dismantled. At first, the court rejected the claim, but later the fine was withdrawn.

In the end, ACP stopped all freight traffic in Finnish ports for a day. It justified the work stoppage by saying that there had been an attempt to break the blockade of Keitele.

“We have now considered that an attempt is being made to prevent legal pressure from us. We're getting pretty close to the core of organizing and the right to strike,” said AKT chairman Kokko at the time.

The background of the Metsähtiöt's labor dispute was the withdrawal of the employer organization Metsäindustrien from the drafting of universally binding collective agreements. The decision moved the negotiation of working conditions between the companies and their employees.

In January 2022, Keitele Group agreed to tes negotiations with Teollisuusliitto and AKT lifted the blockades.