Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Judgments | A one-year-old child fell under the skid steer loader driven by his father, a sentence for the parents

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 8, 2023
in World Europe
According to the district court, the parents caused the child’s death through their negligence, and they were sentenced to fines.

North Savo On Wednesday, the district court convicted the parents of wrongful death in a case where a one-year-old child died after being hit by a construction machine.

According to the court, the parents had left the one-year-old to play in the yard without the supervision of an adult with their two other children under school age for at least five minutes while they were doing barnyard work in the yard.

The child had walked to the haystack, where the father reversed the skid steer and ran over the child.

According to the district court, the parents caused the child’s death through their carelessness, because they did not supervise this in a sufficient way considering the child’s age and level of development. When reversing, the father had also neglected to take into account the circumstances in a sufficient way to ensure that there was no one behind the skid steer, the indictment said.

The parents admitted the act, and the district court sentenced them to a fine.

