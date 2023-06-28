Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Judgments | A motorcyclist was killed by a car driver in Helsinki

June 28, 2023
in World Europe
According to the judgment, the motorist drove towards red or yellow lights.

Motorist drove a motorcyclist to death on Vihdintie in August 2020.

The Helsinki district court sentenced the man to seven months’ conditional imprisonment for aggravated endangering traffic safety and manslaughter.

The man appealed to the Court of Appeal, but later withdrew his appeal. The district court’s judgment on the matter therefore remains in force.

Motorcyclist was stopped at a traffic light when a motorist driving behind hit him.

In the collision, the motorcycle driver was thrown from the back of the bike and hit the road. The motorcyclist died of his injuries in hospital.

According to the car driver, he did not see the motorcycle in front of him. The district court found it plausible that the act was not intentional.

According to the verdict, the traffic lights were either yellow or red in the situation, but the motorist did not try to stop at them.

Based on the modelling, the district court found that the car driver was driving at least 70 kilometers per hour. The permitted speed in the area was 60 kilometers per hour.

