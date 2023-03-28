Judgments | A mother tried to kill her child by hitting him on the head – Convicted without fault

THL ordered the woman to involuntary psychiatric hospital treatment.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court did not sentence a woman who tried to kill her child by beating her in Porvoo last summer.

The court convicted the woman of attempted murder and resisting an official.

However, the court ordered the woman to pay the minor victim EUR 5,000 as compensation for pain and suffering and EUR 8,000 for suffering, including interest.

Even though the woman was innocent, the court considered that she can be ordered to pay full compensation. The woman asked for compensation mediation.

According to the court, the woman tried to kill the child by hitting him hard numerous times with an open palm and a fist on the head.

As a result of the blows, the child became immobile and his level of consciousness was reduced. The district court found that the woman knew that her actions would result in the likely death of the child. The strength of the blows, their direction to the head and the condition of the victim told about it.

The violence was interrupted by the fact that the police broke into the apartment by breaking the window. In that case, the woman had lashed out and tried to target the police with minor violence, the court stated.

Social authorities were going to check the family’s home when they saw the mother beating the son from the window of the apartment. They alerted the police, whose arrival and entry took about ten minutes. The violence continued throughout this time.

The police used an electric shock on the woman through a broken window, but the attacks continued even after the effect of the electricity stopped. Finally, the police got the woman in handcuffs.

Woman did not remember the actions. The verdict is based on witness statements and medical reports on the victim’s injuries. The court considered that the woman had no intention of stopping the act.

During the preliminary investigation, the woman underwent a mental state examination, where it was found that she was innocent at the time of the crime.

The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) ordered him to involuntary psychiatric hospitalization.

The district court handled the case completely confidentially. The vast majority of the trial material was ordered to be kept secret for 60 years.