Judgments | A mother kidnapped her child from Finland to the Spanish mountains for six months

Both the child's father, social services and the police were in contact with the woman during the abduction.

15.7. 18:44

Mum kidnapped his elementary school-age child in the fall of 2023 to Spain. In June, the woman was sentenced in Pirkanmaa District Court to an eight-month suspended prison sentence for child abduction, deprivation of liberty and embezzlement.

According to the court, the woman had taken the child abroad without the permission of the other guardian. They spent half a year in the Spanish mountains.

During that time, the woman isolated the child from his other parent and his friends living in Finland. The child also did not get to go to school.

With a child he had no friends his own age in Spain, and he did not speak the same language as the locals. According to the verdict, there was no reason to suspect that the child had missed out on care during the abduction. He stayed for half a year with his immediate parents, with whom the child had previously lived for long periods.

The woman and the child’s father had joint custody according to the agreement. Before the trip to Spain, they were with the child every other week.

Judgment according to the punishment does not require that the target of the act himself feels that his freedom has been lost, but the situation is always evaluated from the perspective of an outside observer.

The child’s father, social services and the police had been in contact with the woman during the kidnapping, so according to the law, she must have become aware of the criminal nature of the act.

In addition to the crimes related to child abduction, the woman was convicted of embezzlement. He had transferred funds from his child’s account to his own account worth more than 6,000 euros. He admitted the act.