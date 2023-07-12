Judgments | A minor boy got angry after losing his knife, stabbed his friend

A 16-year-old boy was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for numerous crimes committed as a young person.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court sentenced the boy, born in 2007, to two years and nine months in prison for numerous crimes committed as a young person.

The first of the crimes took place in October 2022 in Helsinki, where the boy had been a client of a youth reception. The victim was a female employee of the unit.

The boy had cornered the employee and threatened him with a screwdriver. The boy demanded the employee to open the door for him and let him out of the department. The employee had to obey the boy.

The second crime happened a few weeks later. This time too, the boy started threatening a female employee in the child protection unit in Helsinki in order to get out of the institution.

The boy knocked over a garden bench belonging to the party equipment towards the woman. The boy also threatened the woman by asking “who do I have to kill to get out of here?”. The situation ended when other employees came to help the woman. The boy took the keys from the neck of one of the employees and ran away from the facility.

In December 2022 the boy was spending the evening in Vantaa at his friend’s house. The boy got nervous because he had lost his knife.

The boy stabbed the host of the evening in the stomach. He also hit the man with a brush handle.

In addition, the boy pushed a woman who was at the dinner party and hit her on the head. Finally, the boy emptied the foam extinguisher at the front door of the stairwell of the village site.

Son admitted some of the charges, some he had no recollection of. He denied that he had thrown the bench over the employee, but said that he was just trying to use it to climb over the fence. The district court did not believe this explanation.

According to the district court, the sentence could not be suspended, even though the perpetrator was under 18 years old. The boy had two previous convictions, one of which was for a violent crime.

The boy was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for violently resisting an official as a young person, two counts of assault, illegal threats, attempted murder and damage. The verdict is final.

HS does not publish the author’s name because he is a minor.