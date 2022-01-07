Judgments A middle-aged man attacked his retired neighbors in the middle of the day in Meilahti

The court did not find out why the man attacked his neighbors in Helsinki.

Middle aged the man unexpectedly attacked a retired couple living next door in the summer of 2019.

According to the victim’s report, the man had spit on a 76-year-old man and his 68-year-old wife at the time. The attacker had, among other things, kicked the victims.

The man was charged in court with beatings and defamation. According to the district court, the use of violence against the elderly and the spitting that violated human dignity were particularly reprehensible.

The man, born in 1965, was sentenced to three months in prison in April 2021.

The attacker denied the charges in the district court and sought an appeal to the Court of Appeal to have the charges set aside. At the beginning of January, the Court of Appeal did not grant permission for further proceedings.

According to the attacker, the neighbors would have followed him and attacked him on Kuusitie in Meilahti. According to the man, the neighbors intended to steal his watch.

However, the eyewitness account of the jogger who appeared on the scene did not confirm what the man said. An eyewitness had happened while the situation was already underway and the man was kicking an older man who had been on the ground.

According to the district court, the situation referring to the robbery seemed impossible, referring to general life experience. When asked if the retired man had attacked the man himself, he replied that at the age of 76 he would not be able to attack the perpetrator.

It was not clear at the trial why the man had attacked pensioners with a foreign background.

Retired man called his son after getting up from the country and asked him to alert the police scene. All parties had then moved to nearby Aleppo, where the couple’s son also arrived with a friend.

The young men took the suspect in the shop on hold and held him in their fields until the arrival of the police. The situation was recorded in the trade surveillance camera.

The recording also shows how a woman who was attacked knocks a detained man with a stick in the face.

The young men and woman received convictions for the beatings. The woman and her son were sentenced to fines.