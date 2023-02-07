Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Judgments | A man who ran an online alcohol store was convicted of gross tax fraud

February 7, 2023
The man who organized the online sale of alcohol from the Baltics to Finland was convicted of a tax crime in the Court of Appeal

Alcohol a Finnish man who organized online sales from the Baltic States to Finland between 2014 and 2016 has been sentenced to a two-year suspended prison sentence for aggravated tax fraud.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal gave the verdict by voting decision. The court dismissed the charge of aggravated alcohol crime.

According to the majority of the Court of Appeal, the company owned by the man organized the transport of alcoholic beverages in such a way that it was a distance sale. Because of this, the seller company also had a tax liability for the products.

In 2020, the Helsinki District Court had dismissed all charges brought against the man.

The news is updated.

