Judgments | A man who hunted teenage girls online lured a 15-year-old into a meeting: Months of abuse began

The man got to know the girls on the Internet and lured them to nude photos. The man had sex with two victims under the age of 15. He was sentenced to a total of four years and ten months in prison.

Helsinki the court of appeal dealt with two cases related to the sexual abuse of a child, in which the same man, born in 1986, was accused in both cases.

There were a total of ten victims in the first set of crimes, dating from 2016-2019. They were between 12 and 15 years old at the time of the crimes.

The man got to know the victims on the internet. He claimed to be much younger than his age. The man has messaged the victims via the Kik application, among other things.

He has lured victims into sexual acts, such as sending nude pictures of himself to the man. The conversations have dealt with sexual acts, and the man has sent several victims pictures of his penis.

Helsinki the district court sentenced Markus Sebastian Karvinen sentenced to four years and three months in prison for nine counts of sexual abuse of a child and one count of aggravated sexual abuse.

The gross sexual abuse took place between 2016 and 2017, when the man had repeatedly met a 15-year-old girl. During this time, the man had sexual intercourse with the victim several times, and the acts were accompanied by submissive features.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. He appealed to, among other things, mental health problems and the effects of the medication used for them in regulating his own behavior.

The Court of Appeal obtained a report on the man’s state of mind. Based on the investigation, the man understood the consequences of his actions, i.e. he was responsible.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the man’s punishment.

Second of the charges concerned gross sexual abuse of a child in 2016. At the time of the incident, the 30-year-old man had met the 15-year-old victim online. The man himself had said that he was 19 years old.

He had invited the victim to his home, offered the victim alcohol and cannabis and performed sexual acts on him.

The District Court of Helsinki had previously dismissed the charge because, according to the court, the victim’s account in this case, without other evidence, did not constitute sufficiently convincing evidence of the man’s guilt.

In the Court of Appeal there was no new evidence in the case, but this time the court considered that the man’s other crimes of exploitation had to be taken into account to support the prosecution.

The man was sentenced to seven months in prison on top of his previous sentence for aggravated sexual abuse of a child. In addition, he was ordered to pay 4,500 euros in compensation to the victim.