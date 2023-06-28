Judgments | A man who committed several sexual crimes approached children on Snapchat – was sentenced to more than eight years in prison

According to the court, the man’s actions showed an objectifying attitude towards children.

Eastern Uusimaa On Tuesday, the district court sentenced a man in his fifties to more than eight years in prison for more than 20 sexual crimes against children.

The man was convicted of, among other things, five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and five counts of sexual abuse of a child and four counts of enticing a child for sexual purposes. There were a total of 14 interested parties, i.e. victims, who were under 16 years old. The youngest of the victims was 10 years old.

According to the court, it was obvious that the man sought to meet young victims with the intention of targeting them with sexual acts. The court considered that the man’s actions had been purposeful and showed an objectifying attitude towards the children.

The man contacted the victims on Snapchat using several different fake names. In several cases, the man also got the victims to send him nude photos on Snapchat. The man also sent the victims pictures of his own genitals, the verdict says.

The crimes took place, for example, in Turku, Espoo, Kerava and Helsinki in 2020–2022.

Nearly of the thirty indictments, the court considered one of the gross sexual abuse of a child to be the most reprehensible and damaging, based on the long time it took place and the number of sexual contacts.

According to the court, the victim was around 15 years old when the first intercourse took place. According to the court, the acts continued for more than nine months.

According to the verdict, all intercourse took place in the back seat of the man’s vehicle. One of the meetings took place near the victim’s school during school break, the verdict says.

In order to get into sexual intercourse, the man had influenced the victim by promising and giving non-existent sums of money and alcohol as compensation for sexual intercourse.

In addition, the act involved hundreds of messages in which the language used by the man had strong sexual connotations and was grossly inferior, considering the age of the victim, the court found.

Outrageous in addition to the abuses, the man was convicted of, among other things, several basic forms of sexual abuse of a child and two illegal threats.

The man had sent messages to the victims on Snapchat, in which he threatened, alone or together with other people, to sexually assault the victim. In addition, the man threatened to do something bad to the victim or her loved ones if she told the police or her parents about the man’s actions.

The man denied all the charges.

The court sentenced Evren Isin49, to eight years and three months of unconditional imprisonment.