Judgments | A man went out for a night out with drugs, shot his friend in the leg – imprisonment for the Vuosaari shooting case

Judgments|A man shot his acquaintance in the thigh at close range in Vuosaari in March. The man was sentenced to prison.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a man born in 1995 to prison for a shooting incident in March.

A man shot another man at close range in the thigh at the victim’s apartment in Vuosaari.

The man had arrived at the home of the victim and his girlfriend at the time, where there were also other people hanging out.

According to witnesses, the man had started to extort money from the victim’s girlfriend and finally got nervous. Then the victim had been shot.

Man himself admitted that he was at the apartment. He said that he brought drugs to the party, but said that he left the place after hearing a “bang”. He himself denied the shooting and suspected that the victim had accidentally shot himself.

The victim himself remembered almost nothing about the events. To the emergency center, he had described the shooter as Somali, but the ex-girlfriend who acted as a witness said that they had been told to say so.

The prosecutor demanded that the man be punished for attempted murder. However, the district court considered that the man was guilty of aggravated assault in addition to the firearm crime.

District court condemned Petri Antero Mäkinen to two years and eight months in prison. The punishment includes the remainder of the previous punishment, as the convicted person was on parole at the time of the crime due to aggravated robbery.

The judgment is not binding.