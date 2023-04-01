Judgments | A man went crazy on a boat in front of Kaivopuisto, filming the children caused a lot of damage

At the time of the incident, there was a woman and her two children in the boat driven by the man.

In November 2020, a man in his fifties ran a motorboat aground off Helsinki, with the result that two of those on board were injured.

In addition to the man, there was a woman and her two children in the boat at the time of the incident. A woman and a daughter were injured as a result of the sudden stop.

The woman was on sick leave for more than half a year due to her injuries.

The prosecutor demanded that the man be punished for being drunk in water transport, endangering traffic safety and two injuries. The Helsinki District Court also sentenced the man for these crimes. He received 70 daily fines, a total of 1,400 euros.

The verdict was given at the beginning of March.

Man had previously consumed alcohol before running aground. He was measured at 0.64 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air.

The limit for water traffic intoxication is 0.44 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air.

In addition, the court found that the man drove the boat over the permitted speed limit, which was 10 kilometers per hour.

The man took photos of the children on board just before he ran the boat aground. The boat hit the stone embankment so hard that the people on board were thrown off.

The woman fell from the force of the collision and hit her face on the glass of the boat. He suffered a concussion and sprained his sternum. In addition, the woman got a frozen shoulder.

According to witnesses, the boat started to sink aground after driving. The boat had to be pulled away from the shore with the help of a rope and another boat.

Accident happened near the restaurant Mattolaituri in Kaivopuisto, Helsinki. Outsiders called for help and the injured woman was taken from the scene to the hospital by ambulance.

An open fracture was found in the woman’s nose and her facial nerves were damaged. The wounds, which required surgical treatment, left permanent scars on the woman’s face. He also suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after the incident.

The woman’s daughter, on the other hand, knocked her teeth into the boat’s structures while running aground. Increased mobility and enamel fragments were observed in the teeth after the incident.

District court obliged the man to compensate the woman a total of more than 23,000 euros.

The man had to compensate the woman’s court costs of more than 7,000 euros and pay her about 6,500 euros in compensation for lost earnings. In addition, the court ordered the man to compensate the woman for damages and other expenses with around 9,000 euros.