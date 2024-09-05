Judgments | A man was fined in Espoo, even though he was at home with his wife in Helsinki

Judgments|A three-year parking ticket dispute from Espoo was resolved in favor of a man from Helsinki.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. A man received a parking fine in Espoo for a car he didn’t even own. The man testified that at the time of the incident he was working remotely in Helsinki and not at Karamalmi in Espoo. The Audi was a company car owned by a finance company, not the man himself. The Court of Appeal accepted the new witnesses, and Parkki-Pate surrendered.

Man got a parking fine in Espoo, even though he and his wife were working remotely at home in Munkkiniemi, Helsinki, at the time of the fine.

The man also denied owning the wrongly parked Audi, even though his name is entered in the vehicle register as the sole owner of the car. The Audi had been bought as a company car for the man’s two companies, and it was owned by a finance company.

Man appealed the 60 euro parking fine to the Court of Appeal, and finally got the fine overturned three years after the wrong parking.

In the district court the man who represented himself tried with the help of a Facebook post and his wife’s testimony to convince that he was working remotely and nowhere near Karamalmi.

With the help of new witnesses, the man was able to testify in court that he was not at Karamalmi in Espoo at the time of parking because he was working remotely at his home in Helsinki.

Since it was difficult to verify the exact time from this evidence, the Helsinki district court ruled the dispute in favor of the parking company Parkki-Pate. In the Court of Appeal, the man presented new personal evidence, and Parkki-Pate surrendered even before the main hearing of the case.

Parkki-Pate will pay the man’s legal costs 200 euros for the district court and 200 euros for the court of appeal.