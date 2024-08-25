Judgments | A man walked into a goldsmith’s shop and stole watches worth thousands of euros from the noses of the employees

Judgments|A man convicted of two thefts followed the same pattern in his crimes. The judgment is not binding.

Fifty a man stole a total of 67 watches from the Kultajousi store in Helsinki Forum. The crimes took place in September 2023 on two separate occasions.

The total resale value of the watches was more than 5,900 euros.

In addition, the man stole two backpacks and one bag from the Esplanadi Marimekko store earlier in the same year.

In the Kultajousi store, the man’s actions were recorded on a surveillance camera.

Foremost day, he arrived at the store, looked at the clocks and turned the clock stand.

Then the man tried the lock on the clock cabinet and continued to look at the clocks for a while before getting down to business.

The man went around to the other side of the stand and opened the cupboard on the shelf next to the stand. He crouched under the clock stand and took a box from the cupboard, which he put in his bag.

After this, the man continued to look at the watches and talked with the salesman who arrived at the place before leaving the place.

Second day the same pattern continued.

The man arrived at the store and started spinning the clock stands again. Soon, however, he put his bag on the ground, bent down and put something under the stand into his bag.

With his bag on his shoulder, the man moved on to spin the second watch stand for a while longer.

When he left the store, the man took the store’s brochure with him from the sales counter.

In interrogations the man denied having stolen the watches in question at all.

He said the bag was just trash. The man also said that watches have been confiscated from him, but they were flea market finds.

The man identified himself from the surveillance camera recording, but claimed that the box shown in the video only contained watch pads.

However, the court did not believe the man’s explanations and considered the list of confiscated property provided by Kultajousi Oy to be reliable. The district court also did not find the man’s claim that the box contained only cushions for watches to be credible.

Helsinki District Court sentenced a man in his fifties to four months in prison for two thefts.

The man has previously committed several similar crimes, which was taken into account in the sentence as a basis for aggravation.

In addition, the man was sentenced to compensate the VAT-free value of the watches 2,146.73 euros to Kultajousi Oy and the value of the stolen property to Marimekko Oy, 181.99 euros and investigation costs 60 euros.

The judgment is not binding.