Judgments | A man threatened with a knife in Prisma, demanded to wear a face mask – received community service

The man threatened the shop customer first verbally and then with a knife.

The district court of Länsi-Uusimaa sentenced a man born in 1955 who threatened with a knife in Prisma to a good four months in prison, which he will serve as community service.

At the time of the events in April 2021, a broad face mask recommendation was in force in Finland. According to the verdict, the accused man had marched up to the man with his things on the food shelf and started yelling at him about using a face mask. The customer did not have a mask.

To enhance the threat, the man had dug out a knife, which he had used to slash at the customer. The act was recorded on the store’s surveillance camera.

Accused the former man told the court that he was drunk and behaved foolishly.

According to the court, the interested party had a justified reason to fear for his personal safety.

The convicted person has several previous convictions. However, according to the court, the old crimes are not violent crimes.