Judgments | A man threatened to kill his neighbor and set fire to his apartment because of mental health problems

A man in his twenties was sentenced to more than a year in prison for crimes that were based on the man’s mental health problems.

18.5. 20:36

Helsinki the district court sentenced a man born in 1995 to prison after he carried a knife in a public place and set fire to his own apartment.

The first crime occurred in May 2019.

A man wrote in an internet discussion group that he was going to kill his neighbor, with whom he had a dispute over money. The man told the group that he went behind the neighbor’s door with a knife, but the neighbor was not at home.

After this, the man had gone to Itäkeskus and encountered a police patrol in Tallinnaukio. He showed a kitchen knife and told about his intentions to kill. The man was arrested.

In court, the man said that he didn’t really plan to kill, but wanted attention and access to mental health services.

In October In 2019, a man set his rented home in Vuosaari on fire. He set fire to those on the couch Donald Duck -magazines and clothes on fire with a match. Very soon after that, he called 911.

The man told the court that his mental health failed him as the reason.

The fire department arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire quickly. The man was arrested. After this, however, another fire broke out in the apartment. According to the fire chief, the second fire was caused by an electrical panel damaged in the first fire.

The second fire was much worse. It completely destroyed the furniture in the man’s apartment and caused smoke and soot damage to several of the 16 apartments in the housing association.

Man admitted to the first fire but pleaded not guilty to the second fire. According to his own words, he could not influence the re-ignition of the fire because he was arrested after the first fire.

According to the district court, there was a causal connection between the first and second fires.

When starting the fire, the man could not trust that the rescue service would succeed in extinguishing the fire in an ideal way, said the district court.

The man was sentenced to a total of one and five months in prison for possession of an object or substance capable of harming another and for vandalism.

The charge of preparing a crime against life or health was dismissed, as the man himself had reported to the police when planning to stab his neighbor.

The man also had to pay more than 140,000 euros in various compensations.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the judgment of the district court, which is therefore legally binding.