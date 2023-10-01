Judgments | A man surprised his neighbor in the attic of a residential building in Töölö and attacked him

A man from Helsinki went to check his cellar for burglaries, and surprised his neighbor with thieves. The end result was a broken nose.

In May In 2019, the housing association from Tölölö informed the residents about the thefts that happened in the attic of the apartment building.

The resident of the house went with his wife to check the situation of his own cage storage, and surprised his neighbor in the attic with another man.

A suitcase and a fan had been moved from the cage storage to the hallway. The resident called the police.

Neighbour then jumped out of the cage warehouse and started beating the victim with his accomplice.

One hit the victim and the other held him. The victim suffered a broken nose and suffered swelling, cuts and bruises.

Man himself said that he went to the neighbor’s cage storage because he suspected the wrong person’s belongings were in his closet. The neighboring cage warehouses were not located in the same corridor.

The man said that the owner of the cage warehouse had just suddenly appeared on the scene and started beating him.

However, in court, the victim’s account was considered more credible, especially when it was supported by a doctor’s report.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a man born in 1991 to four months in prison for attempted theft, assault and three counts of fraud. The man had a previous drug offense and drunk driving on his record.

The man was guilty of fraud in the fall of 2019 by selling goods online that he had no intention of delivering to buyers. The three victims were defrauded of a total of almost 800 euros.

The accomplice was not convicted, as he had died before the trial.

Man appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal. According to the man, the sentence was too harsh.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal agreed. The man’s punishment was reduced and reduced to 87 hours of community service.