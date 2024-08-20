Judgments | A man stole his cell phone in Helsinki: The thief was taken to the classroom under his eyes

Judgments|A man was waiting for a train at the Helsinki railway station, engrossed in his phone, and didn’t notice how the thief took a valuable bicycle from right in front of his nose.

On his cell phone a staring man lost an expensive electric bike to a thief in the waiting hall of Helsinki’s main train station with an extraordinary eye-rolling trick in April of last year.

The chain of events started when a man from out of town came from Helsinki to pick up his son’s new electric bike. The boy had bought the bike from the Tori.fi service. According to the sales deed, the value of the bike was 1,900 euros.

While waiting for the return train to Lieksa, the man was engrossed in his cell phone and didn’t notice when another man arrived on the scene holding a bicycle.

To the place according to the recording of the surveillance camera, the arriving guest stops next to the person sitting on the bench, exchanges a few words and then leaves the bike he has stolen in front of the man.

The recording shows that the man is scrolling through his cell phone while the thief takes the unlocked electric bike with him and leaves the station’s front doors. So the thief changes the stolen bike to the man’s valuable bike right in front of the man’s eyes.

The bike picker noticed the theft almost immediately, alerted the police, who caught the thief.

Helsinki in the district court, the man who took the bike denied that he was guilty of theft. According to his own words, he had bought the bike from someone he knew.

The district court did not find the explanation credible, and gave a verdict of theft. In the same context, the perpetrator was also sentenced for the theft of three computers. He admitted that he had taken the machines from the offices of the company in Helsinki.

Since the thief had been sentenced to prison for three previous crimes before the bicycle theft trial, the district court increased the sentence for all crimes to a total of 50 days in prison.

The thief was also sentenced to compensation of 300 euros because the bike picker had to pick up his son’s electric bike from the Helsinki police station.

The thief appealed his sentence to the Court of Appeal, which did not take the case into consideration.