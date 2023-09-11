Monday, September 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Judgments | A man stole an entire dry toilet in Espoo

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Judgments | A man stole an entire dry toilet in Espoo

A professional thief visited Bauhaus twice and left with property worth thousands of euros.

Western Uusimaa the district court convicted a man in his forties for two thefts, both of which took place in Suomenoja’s Bauhaus store.

The man made his first visit in May 2022. He had an accomplice with him, whose identity was never revealed to the police.

At that time, the men left the store past the cash register with a dry toilet worth more than 4,000 euros. The dry toilet was missing.

A month later, the man and his new accomplice visited the same store again. That’s when the duo got two showers, which together were worth more than 1,200 euros. The showers were returned in salable condition.

Gentlemen admitted crimes. A man born in 1977, who twice went to Bauhaus as thieves, was sentenced to 30 days in prison for two thefts. According to the district court, the sentence could not be suspended due to his previous criminal history.

See also  Live broadcast | The Nobel Peace Prize goes to Ales Byalyatsky from Belarus, and two human rights organizations from Ukraine and Russia

A man born in 1965 who participated in the shower theft received an 80-day fine for one theft. The verdict is final.

#Judgments #man #stole #entire #dry #toilet #Espoo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The 5 Italy players who can be key to defeating Ukraine in the Euro qualifying match

The 5 Italy players who can be key to defeating Ukraine in the Euro qualifying match

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result