Judgments | A man stole an entire dry toilet in Espoo

A professional thief visited Bauhaus twice and left with property worth thousands of euros.

Western Uusimaa the district court convicted a man in his forties for two thefts, both of which took place in Suomenoja’s Bauhaus store.

The man made his first visit in May 2022. He had an accomplice with him, whose identity was never revealed to the police.

At that time, the men left the store past the cash register with a dry toilet worth more than 4,000 euros. The dry toilet was missing.

A month later, the man and his new accomplice visited the same store again. That’s when the duo got two showers, which together were worth more than 1,200 euros. The showers were returned in salable condition.

Gentlemen admitted crimes. A man born in 1977, who twice went to Bauhaus as thieves, was sentenced to 30 days in prison for two thefts. According to the district court, the sentence could not be suspended due to his previous criminal history.

A man born in 1965 who participated in the shower theft received an 80-day fine for one theft. The verdict is final.