Judgments | A man stole a piggy bank, got 17 euros

A 30-year-old habitual criminal took a gangster’s piggy bank and threatened the taxi driver with a knife.

In the year A man born in 1989 was sentenced to unconditional imprisonment for theft, minor fraud and illegal threats.

The first crime took place in February 2018 in Helsinki. The man and another unidentified person had spent the evening at the victim’s home.

The man and his friend took the victim’s wristwatch and a piggy bank with 17 euros inside.

The police caught up with the man later that evening at a nearby restaurant. The man still had his piggy bank and wristwatch with him.

The man himself denied having committed the crime. He said he was drunk, but he said he doesn’t tend to steal.

Other the crimes took place in October 2019. The man had jumped into a taxi in Espoo’s Tapiola and asked for a ride home to North Hague.

When he got there, the man had stated that he had no money. The man had gone to his apartment to get cash, and the taxi driver had stayed in the stairwell waiting.

A man had appeared on the stairs with a knife.

The man himself denied this crime as well. He said he was looking for money to pay for the ride, but the taxi driver had been aggressive. The man told the court that alcohol had weakened his memories of the event.

Emergency center recording and the knife found in the man’s home supported the taxi driver’s story.

The Helsinki district court ended up sentencing the man to an unconditional prison sentence, because he had committed similar crimes in the past. The man had not completed his previous community service.

The man was sentenced to 40 days in prison for his actions.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal, but the Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant him permission for further proceedings.