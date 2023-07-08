Judgments | A man stole a dog from a store yard and abused the owner who went after him

The crime took place in 2016 and it was contested all the way to the Court of Appeal. The convicted man in his forties has committed assault in the past.

Helsinki the court of appeal convicted a man born in 1979 for an assault that happened almost seven years ago.

The crime took place in Vantaa in October 2016. The man accused of the crime had stolen a dog from the shop’s yard.

When the owner of the dog went after the man, the man attacked him. The man abused the victim lying on the ground by, among other things, jumping on his knees and kicking the victim in the head.

As a result of the abuse, the victim suffered, among other things, a fracture requiring surgery and contusions to the head.

Man admitted the abuse but denied that it was particularly brutal or cruel.

However, the Itä-Uusimaa District Court considered the abuse to be gross. Judging from the victim’s injuries, the violence was intense and it was directed at the victim who was lying defenseless on the ground.

The man was sentenced to a year’s imprisonment in the district court. He had a previous criminal history for various crimes, including assault.

Man appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal. He demanded that he be found guilty of assault as an exaggeration of emergency protection. The man said that he had confessed to the assault in the district court because he had wanted to get rid of the case.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not find the man’s explanation credible. Instead, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence by two months.