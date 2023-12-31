Judgments | A man stalked his neighbor in a semi-detached house in Nurmijärvi, so that the distressed family finally moved out

The neighbor dispute started over paying to fix the water pump and grew so big that the persecuted family finally moved out.

Man persecuted his neighbor's family in Nurmijärvi for years and was sentenced on Wednesday to three months' suspended imprisonment and compensation.

The tensions between the neighbors living in the semi-detached house started in 2016, when there were ambiguities regarding the repair fee for a broken water pump. The couple that ended up being the target of harassment had asked the spouse of the convicted person to tell them their share of the repair bill, but the spouse did not return to the matter.

The first angry confrontation took place in December 2016, when the husband of the disturbed couple had bought an old hobby car and left it on his side of the lot.

At that time, the convict came cursing, called names and barked at the disturbed person, and demanded to pay the debt.

From here started the hostile behavior of the convicted person, which continued for about three years, and which the Court of Appeal considered to meet the characteristics of persecution.

The convict threatened his neighbor with a carpet knife and kicked him. He threatened to make life difficult for the family, pointed to a tightening rope, sent harassing messages to the family over the phone and wrote offensive notes, which he put in mailboxes and stuck around the shared property.

In addition, the convict shouted insults at the neighbors in the yard. Over the course of three years, he called his neighbor a drunk, a gay, a punk, a thief, a pathetic piece of shit, an idiot, and called his skills absolutely zero.

He called the other side of the couple fat, a whore, and a green piper, among other things. The man also shouted at the family's children.

The family tried to find a solution, among other things, by contacting the troublemaker's spouse.

The spouse said that they should talk to the convict during the day, because in the evenings the man had “spent time in the workshop and enjoyed beer”. According to the spouse, the convict can say things in those moments that he would not otherwise say.

Family began to avoid the convict by, for example, restricting movement outside at times when the convict could be bumped into.

The situation was so distressing that it affected the mental well-being of the whole family. Some of the family members also resorted to professional help in their distress.

The family ended up moving out of the semi-detached house.

The spouse of the convicted person wondered about the decision and the anxiety described by the family. According to the verdict, the spouse pointed out that the issue of the convicted person's actions was not a danger to life or matters affecting children.

The convict, on the other hand, was of the opinion that the bad relationship started when the mother of the family barked at her spouse.

Eastern Uusimaa In 2022, the district court was of the opinion that the events were not about stalking but about mutual neighborly disputes and overturned the charges.

However, the harassed couple appealed to the Helsinki Court of Appeal, which ruled on Wednesday that the man had persecuted the couple.

The man was sentenced to three months' conditional imprisonment and to pay 3,000 euros to both parties of the couple and an additional 2,500 euros to the wife for temporary inconvenience, i.e. therapy costs.