Judgments | A man stabbed his pregnant common-law wife with a knife in Helsinki because he wanted to “increase” his cause

A man stabbed his pregnant common-law wife with a knife. The man himself did not remember anything about the events due to intoxication.

Twenty the man was convicted of numerous crimes, the victim of which was the man's common-law partner.

The crimes took place in 2020–2021. The couple shared a home in Helsinki, where the most serious of the crimes took place.

According to the woman, the man had arrived home “absolutely confused” and started threatening to kill her. The man had taken a knife from the kitchen and pressed it against the woman's neck and thigh.

The man also stabbed the woman with a knife, but hit the headboard.

The woman was able to escape to the bathroom and lock herself in there until the police, called by a neighbor, arrived at the door. The woman was pregnant at the time of the events.

Man admitted the main features of the crimes in court. As for swinging the knife, the man said he had taken prescription drugs and alcohol, and therefore did not remember anything about the events.

However, he considered it possible that his carelessness caused the wound on the woman's leg with the knife. According to the man, he hit the head of the bed with a knife in order to intensify the threat.

At the time of the events, the man was on probation for an attempted robbery committed as a young person.

Man had also stolen his common-law wife's bank card, phone and passport, withdrawn money from her account without permission, and broken the phone by throwing it on the ground. In addition, the man had pushed the woman to the ground in the stairwell.

The Helsinki district court sentenced a man born in 2001 to one year and six months in prison for theft, minor payment instrument fraud, assault, damage, unlawful threat and assault. The sentence included the portion ordered to be executed from the previous sentence.

The case was also discussed in the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal changed the charges of assault and illegal threat. The prison sentence was reduced to one year and four months.