Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Judgments | A man stabbed his ex-girlfriend in a crab more than 30 times, got a life sentence

February 7, 2023
According to the district court, a 59-year-old man hit a woman in the stairwell with a bladed weapon more than 30 times.

Western Uusimaa the district court has sentenced a 59-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of his former girlfriend in Espoo.

The man had been ordered to restrain the woman. On the morning of the incident, he went to the stairwell of the woman’s home to wait for her to leave her home. According to the district court, the man hit the woman in the stairwell with a bladed weapon more than 30 times.

The man underwent a mental state examination, according to which he was responsible at the time of the bloodshed.

