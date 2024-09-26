Thursday, September 26, 2024
Judgments | A man sneaked sex in a massage parlor and tried to extort 50,000 euros from the victim

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 26, 2024
in World Europe
The District Court of Varsinais-Suomen sentenced the man in his forties to one year of conditional imprisonment.
The District Court of Varsinais-Suomen sentenced the man in his forties to one year of conditional imprisonment.

Real Finland the district court has sentenced a man who robbed a victim in a massage shop and tried to extort tens of thousands of euros to a suspended prison sentence.

According to the verdict, the man filmed the victim secretly in a massage parlor in various sexual situations. There were several filming times.

The man demanded 50,000 euros from the victim in cash, threatening that otherwise he would reveal the recordings to outsiders. The act remained an attempt because the victim did not pay and reported the matter to the police.

The court found that the man in his forties was guilty of aggravated extortion and sentenced him to one year of suspended imprisonment.

“The threat related to extortion, if carried out, would have destroyed the reputation of the person concerned in the circle of friends, family and business, and the act must therefore, together with the very high value of the financial interest, also be considered outrageous when judged as a whole,” the court ruled.

The District Court issued its verdict earlier this month.

