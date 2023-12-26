Judgments | A man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's door “in a snot” and tried to forcefully undress her

A man in his fifties was sentenced to a suspended sentence in the Court of Appeal for attempted rape.

Man appeared drunk at his ex-girlfriend's door three weeks after the breakup in Espoo in December 2019.

The man and the victim had been dating for several years. The man said that after the breakup he was drunk and depressed and that he went to visit his ex-girlfriend at the weekend in the early morning. The victim described the man as having been “in a snot”.

The man and the woman were sitting on the bed talking when the man started having sex. Despite the woman's refusal, the man had grabbed her by the hands and gone on top of her.

However, the man passed out in bed.

The woman woke the man up and told him to leave. They got into a fistfight, as a result of which the door of the toilet of the woman's apartment also broke.

In the end, the woman called the police to take the man away.

A man there were no memories of the events due to the drunkenness. He considered it possible that he had proposed sex to the woman. According to the man, the criminal complaint was possibly motivated by revenge.

In court, the victim's story was supported by a doctor's statement about the victim's injuries. The woman got bruises in the situation.

However, the West Uusimaa district court rejected the charges of both attempted rape and assault. According to the district court, there was reasonable doubt about the man's guilt.

Prosecutor appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal. Unlike the district court, the court of appeals held that there was no reasonable doubt about the man's guilt.

The Court of Appeal in Helsinki sentenced a man born in 1971 to one year and two months' suspended imprisonment for attempted rape.