Judgments | A man secretly photographed a 15-year-old boy on a game trip: An archive of hundreds of pictures and videos was found

A man in his thirties hunted young boys online. In addition to that, the man took advantage of the boy, whose guardian he acted as on a hobby trip.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court sentenced a man born in 1989 to prison for numerous sexual crimes against children.

The most serious of the crimes took place in 2019. The man had gotten to know the 15-year-old boy through a shared gaming hobby. The man transported the victim to gaming events and also acted as the victim’s guardian on various hobby-related trips.

On a joint hobby trip, the man shared a hotel room with the victim. At least twice during these trips, the man had photographed the backside, back and genitals of the sleeping victim.

Male hundreds of image and video files were found in the possession where children were treated sexually. Some of these belonged to the so-called most serious category in the classification of material depicting children sexually.

Numerous video recordings were found in the man’s possession, in which young boys, among other things, masturbate and perform sexual acts on themselves.

The man had made the victims act according to his will by showing them a video containing sexual acts. A woman appeared in the video and the man messaged the victims as if he was this woman. The man got to know the victims on a chat site.

All the victims have remained unidentified, but according to the court, all are clearly under 16 years old, some even under 10 years old.

The acts took place between 2011 and 2019.

Man admitted that he had photographed his acquaintance, but pleaded that the victim was close to the legal age limit. The man himself was 30 years old at the time of the acts.

The man also admitted that he had presented himself as a woman on the Internet. However, the man denied that his actions would have harmed the development of the victims, because he did not reveal the man’s identity and gender to the victims.

The District Court of Eastern Uusimaa sentenced the man to two years and two months in prison for 16 counts of sexual abuse of a child, one count of forcing him to commit a sexual act, two counts of distributing an image that offends sexual decency, and one count of possessing an image of a child that offends sexual decency.

HS will not publish the man’s name to protect the victim’s privacy.

Both the man and the prosecutor appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant permission for further proceedings, so the district court’s judgment remains in effect.