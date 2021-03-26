Judgments A man removed from the metro stabbed law enforcement officers in Itäkeskus – court sentenced to more than four years in prison

The man, born in 1980, was sentenced to more than four years in absolute prison. Two law enforcement officers were injured in the situation.

26.3. 14:42

Helsinki The Court of Appeal has given its verdict on the stabbing at the Helsinki Itäkeskus metro station in January 2020.

Two law enforcement officers were slightly injured in the situation when a man removed from the subway stabbed them.

The Court of Appeal convicted in 1980 Karl Sakari Harriksen four years and two months’ absolute imprisonment.

The verdict came from an attempted murder, two assaults, opposition to a law enforcement officer, and a drug use offense.

The Court of Appeal downgraded the aggravated assault convicted by the district court to basic assault. At the same time, the sentence was shortened by one month.

One member of the Court of Appeal filed a dissenting opinion on the matter and considered the beating as a whole to be outrageous.

Court of Appeal according to the verdict, the convict had beaten a person he knew on the subway by pulling him out of his hair and hitting him in the face.

After noticing the situation, the three stewards had intervened and decided to remove the man from the wagon and from the station platform.

According to the convict, the stabbing was an exaggeration of emergency protection. According to the Court of Appeal, the evidence shows that it is unbelievable that the defendant was beaten by the stewards during a short elevator ride.

The minor injuries sustained by the convicted person are, according to the verdict, the result of his own rampage and other proceedings.