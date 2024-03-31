Judgments | A man received a suspended prison sentence after fiddling with the number of likes on a Facebook page

A man in his forties tried to overcharge client companies with artificially added likes to his Facebook site.

In the year A man born in 1977 received a suspended sentence after trying to defraud a total of 49 different companies by falsifying the number of likes on his Facebook pages.

The man had sold a service to client companies, where he would have worked for the client companies and then written about his experiences on his blog.

The blog text was supposed to be shared on the social media accounts of the man's company and to bill customers based on the visibility of the Instagram and Facebook accounts. According to the indictment, the man had tried to overcharge customers for a total of almost 77,000 euros.

Criminal dated to 2016.

In August-September, the number of likes on the man's company's Facebook page suddenly rose from just under 4,000 to 50,000. The client's companies had begun to suspect the invoices sent by the man and started to find out the real popularity of the site.

The man himself said that behind the rapid growth in popularity was a work project that brought visibility.

The man also said that he connected the popular flea market page he maintains and his company's Facebook page already in 2015, although based on the number of likes, this only happened in 2016.

District court did not believe the man's explanation, but considered that he had tried to bill his customers unjustifiably.

The man had also presented himself to his clients under a false name. The customers found out the man's identity in other ways.

The Helsinki district court sentenced the man to seven months' suspended imprisonment for attempted gross fraud.

Since the client companies had noticed the man's scheming and left the invoices unpaid, the man had to compensate nothing but the companies' legal costs and expenses related to investigating the case.

Man appealed his sentence to the Court of Appeal. According to the man, his right to a fair trial had been violated, and according to his own words, he had not acted intentionally either.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal specified the time when the crime was committed to the time associated with sending the invoices, but did not change the district court's judgment in other respects. The suspended prison sentence therefore remained in effect.